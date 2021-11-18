Opinion: Three Lazio players that Juventus must look out for

On Saturday, the Serie A campaign will resume in a direct clash for the Champions League spots between Lazio and Juventus.

The Bianconeri will travel to the capital for their first encounter against Maurizio Sarri since being sacked from the club in August 2020.

The Biancocelesti could be without their captain and talisman Ciro Immobile, who’s struggling to recover from an injury.

Nevertheless, the Romans still possess a formidable squad that can deliver yet another blow for Max Allegri and his men.

So here are three Lazio players that Juventus must look out for this weekend.

Luiz Felipe (Center Back)

The Brazilian has been at Lazio for several years, but some injuries derailed his progress at the club.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old is healthy once again, and he’s been a stalwart in defense alongside Francesco Acerbi this season.

Alvaro Morata surely won’t find it easy against the up-and-coming defender.

Sergey Milinkovic-Savic (Central Midfielder)

Lucas Leiva provides the experience in the middle of the park for Sarri’s side, while Luis Alberto is brilliant at creating play. However, the Serbian might just be one of the few complete midfielders in the world.

The 26-year-old is blessed with a huge physical posture and is a menace in the air. But more importantly, his technique is just wonderful.

This season, SMS has thus far registered 3 goals and 4 assists to his mane in his 12 Serie A appearances.

Pedro Rodriguez (Winger)

In an incredible twist of fate, the Spaniard turned from a Roma outcast to a Lazio hero in the space of few weeks.

The 34-year-old proved José Mourinho wrong and is is showcasing his vast talent at the age of 34.

The former Barcelona has been one of the key weapons for Sarri since the start of the campaign, and has contributed in four goals and two assists so far, and even shocked his former employers with an impeccable performance in the Roman derby.

Pedro’s availability for Saturday remains doubtful, but if he manages to recover in time, then the Bianconeri defenders will have to keep a close eye on the veteran.