Opinion: Three Lazio stars that Juventus must look out for in Coppa Italia QF

Despite the recent setbacks in Serie A, Juventus can still salvage the calamitous campaign by snatching a trophy, and at this point, the Coppa Italia remains their best bet (the other being the Europa League).

Moreover, winning the domestic cup would allow the Bianconeri access to European football next season (unless UEFA decides to expel us for breaching FFP rules).

Therefore, Thursday’s quarter final against Lazio should be considered as a vital encounter in the Old Lady’s campaign, and we can only hope that Max Allegri and his men approach it in with the right mindset.

So let’s take a closer look at three key players from Maurizio Sarri’s squad that Juventus must keep look out for.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Central Midfielder)

This might land as one of the most obvious statements of the year, but the Bianconeri midfielders must find a way to contain to the Serbian star.

Before the winter break, Adrien Rabiot prevailed in the personal duel between the two players, as Juve emerged victorious with three unanswered goals. This was only last November, yet, it feels like an eternity ago

Let’s hope that the Frenchman finds his optimal form right on time.

Mattia Zaccagni (Winger)

With Ciro Immobile struggling with recurring injuries, Mattia Zaccagni has surprisingly emerged as Lazio’s top scorer in Serie A thus far this season, with eight goals to his name, plus four assists.

As we all know, our defensive flanks have been a major weak point since the restart, so the Italian will be definitely looking to exploit our shaky right side.

Felipe Anderson (Winger/False 9)

One of Lazio’s main issues this season is the absence of a genuine replacement for Immobile. Therefore Felipe Anderson has been occasionally serving as a false nine.

Interestingly, the Brazilian has been thriving in the role. Although he doesn’t always score himself, his trickery and slick movements allows those around him to have a crack at goal.