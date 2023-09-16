With the international break now in the rearview mirror, the Serie A campaign will resume with a couple of much-anticipated showdowns.

Although the Derby della Madonnina will be the main course on Saturday, an interesting encounter between Juventus and Lazio will precede it.

The Bianconeri will be looking to earn their first home victory of the campaign and improve on their third position in the standings.

Despite unexpectedly losing their first two fixtures, the real Lazio finally showed up in Round 3, stunning Napoli at the Maradona Stadium. Therefore, Maurizio Sarri’s men have been unpredictable, to say the least.

So let’s take a closer look at three Lazio stars that Juventus should keep an eye on this Saturday.

Matteo Guendouzi (Central Midfielder)

The former Marseille star made his Serie A debut in the second half against Napoli, adding a burst of energy to the team. This time, he could earn his first start in a Lazio jersey.

This could spark an interesting duel between him and Adrien Rabiot, two Frenchmen with many things in common, including similar playing styles and PSG roots.

This battle could have major implications for the outcome of the whole encounter.

Luis Alberto (Central Midfielder)

The magician is arguably the most creative midfielder in Serie A. This man simply oozes class, and if you grant him enough space to work his craft, he can easily put a teammate through with one mesmerizing touch.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Manuel Locatelli must work extra hard to limit his forays.

Felipe Anderson (Right Winger)

Ciro Immobile remains a deadly striker while Mattia Zaccagni poses a major threat on the left wing. However, Felipe Anderson might just be the most dangerous member of Lazio’s attacking trident.

The Brazilian can do it all, cutting from the right wing and finding a good shooting position, picking up a teammate with a delicate cross or even combining with the midfielders to create play.

Alex Sandro would most likely struggle to contain him, so let’s hope that Danilo regains his energy levels in time for the big clash.