Once upon a time, a home fixture against Lecce would have almost meant three guaranteed points for Juventus.

But five rounds into the Serie A campaign, the brave southerners find themselves ahead of the Bianconeri in the standings, albeit by a single point.

Therefore, Max Allegri’s men will be looking to rectify this situation and get themselves back in the winning column following the chaotic events that ensued at the Mapei Stadium over the weekend.

Nevertheless, this won’t be an easy task at all, as Roberto D’Aversa’s men are yet to taste defeat this season (winning three and drawing two).

Moreover, the visitor’s ranks feature some of the most exciting up-and-comers in Italian football.

So let’s take a closer look at three Lecce players that Juventus and Allegri must keep an eye on.

Antonino Gallo (Left-Back)

Lecce’s right-back Valentin Gendrey might be equally dangerous, but we opted to highlight the threat posed by Antonino Gallo.

The left-back will be embroiled in an interesting duel with Weston McKennie all over the lane as he looks to support Gabriel Stefezza.

The 23-year-old is able to deliver dangerous crosses from the left flank if provided with sufficient space and time.

Mohamed Kaba (Midfielder)

While it’s early days, Mohamed Kaba might soon cement himself as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The 21-year-old has already locked in a starting spot in his first season in the Italian top flight. He’s proving to be a modern midfielder blessed with noticeable physical and technical attributes.

The French battle between Kaba and Adrien Rabiot will be an interesting one, and could have major implications on the whole encounter.

Nikola Krstovic (Striker)

Despite his relatively late arrival in the summer, the Montenegro international has already established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers in the league.

The 23-year-old scored in three matches in a row, while coming extremely close in his most recent appearance against Genoa.

Krstovic is a modern target man who combines brilliant technical skills with pace, strength and a killer’s instinct.