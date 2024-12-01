After back-to-back stalemates against Milan and Aston Villa, Juventus fans have an insatiable thirst for goals, and will hoping that Thiago Motta’s men manage to satisfy it on Sunday.

The Bianconeri traveled south for an encounter against Lecce at the Via del Mare, and they’ll be eager to return to Turin with three points in the bag, as they wouldn’t want to lose sight of the five teams ahead of them in the Serie A table.

Nevertheless, it won’t be an easy mission, especially with the squad being pared down to the bone due to a major injury crisis that ravaged all departments.

Moreover, Lecce won’t be an easy prey at home. The Giallorossi have recently made a managerial change, replacing the sacked Luca Gotti with Marco Giampaolo who secured a win on his debut against Venezia.

The former Milan and Sampdoria tactician has a few interesting names at his disposal that can cause damage against the Bianconeri, including the following three:

Wladimiro Falcone (Goalkeeper)

He might not be a household name, but Wladimiro Falcone has been repeatedly proving his prowess between the sticks. The 29-year-old is a truly reliable goalkeeper who has been valiantly guarding Lecce’s goal over the past few years.

The former Sampdoria man has already collected four clean sheets this season, and he’ll be looking to add one more to his tally against a Juventus side that lacks genuine strikers.

Antonino Gallo (Left-Back)

Antonino Gallo is slowly but surely building a reputation for himself as a dangerous full-back thanks to his menacing runs down the left flank and his delicate crosses. The 24-year-old has provided two assists for his teammates thus far this season.

Patrick Dorgu (Right Winger)

Patrick Dorgu has now cemented himself as the ultimate star at the Via del Mare. The Dane originally started as a left-back who enjoyed darting forward, but has gradually morphed into an inverted winger who enjoys cuts from the right side to set up a shot with his powerful left foot.

The 20-year-old will be set for a scintillating duel against Andrea Cambiaso.