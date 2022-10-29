Opinion: Three Lecce players that Juventus must look for

Following their Champions League exit on Monday, Juventus have no other choice but shifting their attention back to their domestic campaign, as they prepare to take on Lecce at the Via del Mare Stadium on Saturday.

The Bianconeri have collected wins over Torino and Empoli in their last two Serie A outings, but on their last visit to a newly-promoted side, they were embarrassingly defeated at the hands of Monza.

Therefore, the Giallorossi must not be taken lightly, especially at a time when the Bianconeri can’t afford to make additional missteps.

So let’s take a closer look at three Lecce players that Juventus must look out for on Saturday.

Wladimiro Falcone (Goalkeeper)

Last season, Falcone proved to be one of the revelations for the campaign for his exploits at Sampdoria. Despite managing to usurp Emil Audero for a starting role, the Blucerchiati decided to loan him out to Lecce.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old is proving to be one of the most important players at Marco Baroni’s disposal, and will be looking to shine at the expense of the Juventus strikers.

Gabriel Strefezza (Winger)

The Brazilian is arguably the southerners’ deadliest asset. He simply possesses all the attributes desired in a winger. Quick, flashy, explosive and with an eye for goal.

Last season, he played a major role, in his side’s promotion, and this term, he kicked off his maiden Serie A campaign by scoring four goals, including some magnificent long-range efforts.

Assan Ceesay (Striker)

The Gambian is yet to fully explode on the Italian scene, but he showed some glimpses of his major capabilities with his three league goals, including a clinical finish against Inter.

The 28-year-old’s pace can be devastating against our slow defenses.