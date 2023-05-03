Opinion: Three Lecce players who Juventus must look out for in midweek

After four Serie A matches without a victory, it’s past time for Juventus to return to the winning column. The Bianconeri will host Lecce on Wednesday, and only a win would please the crowd at the Allianz Stadium.

Nonetheless, the Giallorossi must not be taken lightly. Despite earning a promotion to Serie A last season, Marco Barnoni’s side doesn’t lack shrewdness or solidity, and we all remember how it required a marvelous curling effort from Nicolò Fagioli to unlock all three points in the reverse fixture.

So it’s time to take a closer look at three Lecce players that Max Allegri and Juventus must look out for in this midweek contest.

Federico Baschirotto (Centre-back)

Since making a summer switch from Ascoli to Lecce, Federico Baschirotto rapidly became a crowd favorite and almost an urban legend in the southern city.

With his broad shoulders and knack for scoring headers, the 26-year-old makes for an imposing figure on both ends of the pitch.

The Bianconeri must vigorously mark him on set pieces.

Morten Hjulmand (Defensive Midfielder)

This season, Morten Hjulmand has been one of the best revelations in Serie A, gaining the attention of many suitors, including Juventus.

Despite his relatively young age, the 23-year-old has already been trusted with the captain’s armband.

With his vision, elegant touch and fighting spirit, the Norwegian has all the makings of a brilliant deep-lying playmaker.

Federico Di Francesco (Winger)

Luckily for Juve, Lecce’s ultimate star Gabriel Strefezza will miss the trip to Turin through suspension, but Federico Di Francesco will be looking to prove himself as an equally-dangerous winger.

With two goals and three assists this season, the Italian’s stats are hardly exciting, yet, he possesses the type of mercurial talent that can explode at any given moment.