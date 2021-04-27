Opinion: Three lessons we learned from Juve’s draw against Fiorentina

Another weekend, another disappointment. Welcome to Juve’s 2021!

After a miserable first half, the Bianconeri found themselves trailing, as Dusan Vlahohic’s cheeky Panenka opened the scoring for Fiorentina.

Thankfully for the Old Lady, Alvaro Morata’s introduction at half time paid its dividend, as he only needed 40 seconds to equalize with a spectacular curler.

This goal was supposed to be the start of a positive second half, but eventually, the score remained the same, and Juventus lost two vital points in the race for the Champions League spots.

So let’s take a look at three lessons we learned from the 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Pirlo’s tactical tinkering fails

Whilst Andrea Pirlo usually opts for a hybrid 4-4-2 formation, he decided to start the match with three natural center backs – perhaps mirroring the Viola’s 3-5-2 formation.

It’s safe to say that the result ended up being a dreadful one. as Juventus were completely outplayed during the first half, with the midfielders offering next to nothing in terms of creativity, the wingbacks unable to break through the flanks, Paulo Dybala dropping too deep to receive the ball, and Cristiano Ronaldo left isolated.

The manager rightfully switched back to a more familiar lineup after the interval, but his unsuccessful twist arguably led to Juve’s worst half of the entire season.

Ramsey and Rabiot aren’t offering much

The title of the paragraph is obviously an understatement. The two midfielders arrived to Turin in 2019 as free agents, and were considered to be two pieces of “shrewd” business from Fabio Paratici.

Nonetheless, for the second season in a row, the two men are struggling to prove their worth.

On Sunday, The Frenchman gave away a penalty, whilst the Welshman wasted his side’s lone chance in the entire first half, and none of them did anything notable afterwards.

Although Weston McKennie and Arthur are far from being perfect players, but they surely couldn’t be worse options.

Ronaldo needs rest

As anyone who followed the match would be willing to testify, Cristiano Ronaldo was incredibly far from his best physical and technical form against Fiorentina.

The Portuguese missed last weekend’s clash against Atalanta with a slight knock, and has potentially been rushed back, as his last two outings were obviously under-par.

Perhaps the superstar needs to take a week off or so before the upcoming crucial clashes against Milan and Inter.