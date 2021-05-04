Opinion: Three lessons we learned from Juve’s late comeback win at Udinese

On Sunday evening, Andrea Pirlo breathed a huge sigh of relief when his side pulled off a late comeback win away at Udine.

The hosts took an early through Nahuel Molina against the shell-shocked Juventus.

The Bianconeri’s performance was massively under-par, but they were rescued by a late Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

So here are three lessons we learned from the dramatic victory.

Never doubt Ronaldo

Well, let us start by stating the facts. The Portuguese star was having a torrid time on Sunday, same as in his most recent outings.

Whilst CR7 made a career out of scoring goals whenever doubted, this time he REALLY didn’t look like finding the net.

And yet, the legend did it again.

Although the first goal came from a lucky penalty kick, whilst the goalkeeper might have done a little better on the second, but Ronaldo once again embraced the role of the timely hero.

The midfield is a complete mess

As if we didn’t already know. But the performance on Sunday outlined once again the miserable state of the middle of the park.

The starting midfield pair was a promising one on paper, as Weston McKennie was deployed in his original role, but instead, he kept wasting possession, while Rodrigo Bentancur failed to dictate the play.

Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul showcased more skills and flair than Juve’s entire midfield combined, and such creative players would be dearly needed for next season.

Misleading result

Even though the final score shows a Juventus victory, the team’s display was arguably the poorest it’s been all season.

With crucial and difficult matches against Milan, Sassuolo and the Inter in store, the Old Lady must find a certain strength for the last stretch, otherwise, Champions League qualification would be an unlikely prospect.