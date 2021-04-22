Opinion: Three lessons we learned from Juve’s midweek win over Parma

On Wednesday night, Juventus managed to dodge a bullet – whilst Cristiano Ronaldo dodged a ball himself.

Parma took a shocking lead through Brugman which turned on the alarm bells for Andrea Pirlo.

Luckily for the young manager, the good version of Alex Sandro finally decided to show up, turning the result upside down with a brace. Matthijs de Ligt added the third goal from a corner kick, as it ended 3-1 at the Allianz stadium.

Let’s have a look at three lessons we learned from the Old Lady’s win over the the struggling Crociati.

Sandro needs Danilo

The left-back had been criticized after his recent performances, and especially the last one against Atalanta (myself included).

The Brazilian rarely participated in the attacking phase last Sunday, but there seems to be an explanation behind it.

When Juan Cuadrado is playing at right-back, the Brazilian is often asked to stay behind and act as a third center back when needed, allowing the Colombian to surge forward.

But when Danilo is in the opposing fullback position, then Sandro gets his attacking license back on, which allows him to play his own game, as proven against Parma.

Inexcusable Ronaldo howler

After failing to jump while on wall-duty against Porto, Ronaldo was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism.

Whilst we tried our best to find an explanation for that costly error, repeating it once again against Parma is just inexcusable.

Fortunately for the Portuguese, his teammates managed to turn the result around, otherwise, the backlash would have been nastier.

King of the assists

In this midweek round, Cuadrado managed to add two more assists to his name, taking his total tally of the season for an incredible 18 in all competitions.

The Colombian provided the cross for Sandro’s second from open play, before delivering a brilliant ball for de Ligt from the corner kick, while menacing the Parma defenders all night with his runs and dribbles.

Is there anything that La Vespa can’t do?! (Besides finishing of course)