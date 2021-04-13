Opinion: Three lessons we learned from Juve’s win over Genoa last Sunday

On Sunday, Juventus ended a positive week with a second victory in a row at the expense of Genoa.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring early on with a cool finish, and Alvaro Morata pounced on the rebound to double the lead.

Bianconeri transfer target Gianluca Scamacca gave his suitors a scare by nodding home from the corner, but Weston McKennie came off the bench to score the third, as it ended 3-1 for the Old Lady.

So here are three lessons that we learned from Juve’s latest home win.

Glimpses of Pirlo’s Juventus

Whilst it was far from being a perfect performance – and the second half dip in form was once again on the cards – but for the second match in a row we were able to see some glimpses of Andrea Pirlo’s envisioned team.

High intensity, quick passing, off-the-ball movement and a little bit of fighting spirit were all displayed on Sunday – albeit not for the entire 90 minutes.

Perhaps the ability to be training and preparing for a match throughout the whole week is finally paying its dividends.

Morale Boosting Goals

As mentioned above, Kuluseveski, Morata and McKennie were the authors of the three goals against the Grifone.

It must be said, that each of them needed such morale booster as their campaigns were heading south recently.

The young Swede had been unable to make the difference in the recent months while being shifted through various playing roles.

For his part, the Spaniard suffered from some health issues that prevented him from delivering his best form, therefore, it was good to see him reconcile with the opposition’s goal.

Lastly, the American midfielder has lost his starting spot recently – and hosting the infamous ill-advised party didn’t help his situation at all – but landing the final blow for Genoa could be the trigger that he needs in order to climb his way back in the pecking order.

There’s Life after Ronaldo

Let’s just put the whole jersey-throwing controversy aside and focus on what actually happened during the match.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance wasn’t a particularly bad one, other Juventus players took center stage this time around, as the superstar wasn’t involved in scoring or creating the goals – except for hitting the post on the second goal prior to Morata’s strike.

Whilst CR7 did save the Bianconeri on several occasions throughout the campaign – and will probably do the same at some point during the upcoming matches – it was relieving to see his teammates relying on themselves to make the difference, proving that there will eventually be a life at Juventus once the Portuguese legend decides to seek a new career path.