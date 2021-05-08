Opinion: Three Milan stars that Juventus must look out for

On Sunday night, Juventus will go to battle against their old rivals Milan with Champions League qualification at stake.

The two sides are currently on par in the league table (69 points) and are fighting for spots within the Top four, with Atalanta, Napoli and Lazio all taking part in the race.

Andrea Pirlo’s men won the first encounter earlier in the season in a 3-1 result thanks to Federico Chiesa’s brace and Weston McKennie’s strike, but the Rossoneri will try to avenge themselves.

Besides the usual threat caused by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, here are three other Milan stars that Juventus must look out for.

Theo Hernandez

The last time these two sides met, the Frenchman was tortured by Chiesa, who exploited his mediocre defensive abilities to score twice.

Therefore, the left-back will be desperate to redeem himself with a strong performance, and will try to cause havoc on Juve’s right channel.

Franck Kessié

We’re not exactly revealing a secret when we say that the Bianconeri’s midfield has been struggling throughout the campaign.

Thus, the idea of facing one of the most dominant midfield enforcers in Italy must be a terrifying idea for Pirlo.

The Ivorian is slowly but surely turning into a complete central midfielder, and has the ability to cause all sort of problems for the opposition if not dealt with properly.

Hakan Calhanoglu

Following his mid-season injury/slump, the Turkish international is finally regaining his best form.

The former Bayer Leverkusen has been instrumental for the Diavolo in the last few matches, and even finding the back of the net again.

The 27-year-old is excellent when playing between the lines, and will be looking to exploit any space afforded by his opposition.

Hakan is reportedly being tracked by Juventus who are hoping to seal his signature as a free agent, and therefore, he will try his best to impress his potential suitors.