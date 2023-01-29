Opinion: Three Monza Players that Juventus must look out for

For the third time this season and the second in 10 days, Juventus and Monza will cross paths. Raffaele Palladino led the Biancorossi towards a historic victory on his debut last September, but Max Allegri’s men prevailed in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 last week.

Despite being a newly promoted side, the Lombardian club possesses a solid administration led by club owner Silvio Berlusconi and his longtime associate Adriano Galliani.

Therefore, Monza have been able to form a splendid squad blessed with quality and depth. So let’s take a closer look at three opposition players that Juventus must keep an eye on when the two sides collide at the Allianz Stadium.

Armando Izzo (Centre-Back)

When Juventus and Monza met at the U-Power Stadium, the 30-year-old defender managed to get under Angel Di Maria’s skin. The latter instinctively replied with an elbow to the belly, getting himself sent off in the process, which culminated in the Old Lady’s defeat.

Last week, the two men almost had another clash following the Argentine’s introduction in the second half, so obviously there remains some unfinished business between the two men.

So keep keep an eye on the Armando Izzo and his notorious antics.

Nicolò Rovella (Central Midfielder)

Nicolò Rovella is one of the finest young midfielders in Italian football, and luckily for Juventus, he’s on the club’s books. But this Sunday, the 21-year-old will enter the Allianz as a foe, possibly for the last time (since he’s widely tipped to rejoin our first team squad next season).

The former Genoa man is an excellent deep-lying playmaker, and will be looking to prove his prowess one last time against his parent club in order to lock himself a place at Continassa next July.

Gianluca Caprari (Attacking Midfielder)

Following a slow start to the campaign, Gianluca Caprari has recently rediscovered his best form – the one he displayed last season with Hellas Verona.

The 29-year-old can be devastating in the final third due to his ability to dribble past opponents and create chances to this teammates, while also having a knack to score spectacular goals.