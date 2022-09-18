Opinion: Three Monza players that Juventus must look out for

Unfortunately for Juventus, the days of picking up routine wins are long gone by now. We said it last weekend prior to Salernitana’s clash, and it rings even truer following what was a calamitous week in every sense of the word.

With our European campaign looking doomed already, the Bianconeri must at the very least put their domestic season back in order with a win against a club that is yet to taste a single Serie A victory in its entire history.

Nonetheless, the Biancorossi haven’t been idle. The club decided to sack Giovanni Stroppa following the lackluster start (hmm, interesting idea) and promoted former Juventus attacker Raffaele Palladino for the role.

So let’s take a closer look at Monza’s squad and identify some of their best assets.

Michele Di Gregorio (Goalkeeper)

Although the newly promoted side had its difficulties in the first six rounds of the campaign, things would have been considerably worse if it wasn’t for Di Gregorio’s services between the posts.

Italian football often produces formidable goalkeepers, and the 25-year-old could become the next revelation thanks to his great capabilities and genuine charisma.

Nicolò Rovella (Midfielder)

This man needs no introductions. In fact, he was a member of Max Allegri’s squad until the summer transfer market’s deadline day when Juventus decided to send him on loan to Monza following the arrival of Leandro Paredes.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old immediately carved himself a starting role in Brianza, and will be anxiously looking forward to making a real statement against his parent club.

Gianluca Caprari (Second Striker)

Despite his slow start to the season, Gianluca Caprari might be one of the most underrated players in the league, at least based on his performances for Verona last season.

While the 29-year-old struggled to find his best form under Stroppa’s watch, Palladino will be eager to unlock the full potential of his talented forward, who could cause havoc for the Bianconeri defenses.