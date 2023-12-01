Since the start of the season, Juventus have been showing some indications suggesting that the club has now turned the page following a horrific last campaign from all perspectives.

While many remain skeptical, and rightfully so, the Bianconeri could send a strong signal this evening with a convincing display at the U-Power Stadium.

On paper, a win over Monza should, by all accounts, be deemed as a routine result for an Italian giant with Scudetto aspirations.

And yet, we all remember how Monza completed a surreal double over the struggling Old Lady last season. In fact, Raffaele Palladino earned a victory over his former club on his Serie A managerial debut.

Therefore, it is crucial for Juventus to put last season’s nightmares to bed by avenging their two defeats against the Brianza side.

Nevertheless, the Biacorossi still possess a host of talented players capable of inflicting damage, including the following three:

Patrick Ciurria (Winger)

The 28-year-old was one of the best revelations from last season. While he hasn’t been as influential this campaign, he remains a dangerous wingback who can cause havoc on either wing.

If he starts on the left flank, Andrea Cambiaso will have his hands full with this one.

Andrea Colpani (Attacking Midfielder)

The 24-year-old is one the biggest rising stars in Italian football. The attacking midfielder earned a call-up from Italy boss Luciano Spalletti after scoring six goals this season. Juventus and other top Serie A sides are keeping a close eye on him.

Colpani is a major threat in the final third. He can bring the ball forward with rapid runs and brilliant dribbles while also possessing the ability to finish any play with a neat touch.

Lorenzo Colombo (Striker)

The Milan youth product is slowly but surely developing into a complete centre-forward. The Italian bomber doesn’t just pose a threat inside the box with his powerful physical presence, but also with his exquisite long-range shooting.

Napoli fans still remember his scorcher with Lecce from last season all too well.