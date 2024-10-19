This evening, Juventus will be looking to break the habit by emerging victorious at the Allianz Stadium after settling for draws in their last three Serie A home fixture. However, Thiago Motta’s men will have a formidable opponent in front of them in the shape of a Lazio side that is beginning to rise as a serious contender for the Champions League spots under the guidance of their new manager Marco Baroni.

Therefore, the Old Lady is facing a daunting mission filled with dangers against a side that enjoys playing attacking football. While the Biancocelesti’s courageous approach could play to Juve’s advantage –as evidenced by the club’s UCL wins over PSV and Leipzig – Thiago Motta’s men must be clever at warding off the threats presented by some of their most in-form stars.

So let’s take a closer look at three Lazio stars that Juventus must vigorously try to stop on Saturday night.

Nuno Tavares (Left-Back)

After making the move from Arsenal, Nuno Tavares has now emerged as arguably the biggest revelation of the Serie A campaign. He currently leads the league’s assist charts with five, a tally unmatched by any other defender in Europe’s Top Five Leagues.

The Portuguese has been an almost unstoppable force down the left flank, harrying the opposition with a stunning pace and sheer ferocity to keep his marker in the sands. Tavares is also one of the most successful dribblers in Europe this season.

Therefore, Motta could deploy Andrea Cambiaso as a right winger to help Nicolo Savona deal with the threat posed by Tavares and Mattia Zaccagni.

Nicolo Rovella (Central Midfielder)

The young Italian midfielder remains on Juve’s books, but Lazio will certainly sign him permanently at the end of the season, especially after cementing himself as one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in Serie A since Baroni’s arrival.

The 22-year-old is brilliant at orchestrating the play, but he still has his weaknesses in the defensive phase, so it remains to be seen if Douglas Luiz will manage to pounce on them.

Boulaye Dia (Second Striker)

Taty Castellanos might be the one leading the charge for Lazio, but Boulaye Dia’s positioning as a second striker arguably renders him even more dangerous, as he contributes to the buildup before seemingly popping out of nowhere to poach a goal.

The former Salernitana attacker can also inflict damage from the edge of the area with his exquisite shooting, so Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram must make sure to plug the pockets between the lines.