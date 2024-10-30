Following the jaw-dropping Derby d’Italia, Juventus will be looking to build on their positive 4-4 draw against Inter by registering a routine win over Parma at home.

Thiago Motta will try his best to restore his players’ physical and mental energy as soon as possible to avoid an unwanted misstep against the Emilians.

And while the Crociati isn’t the typical European foe that the Bianconeri are accustomed to face in midweek, Fabio Pecchia’s squad is filled with young and hungry up-and-comers who will be eager to leave their mark at the Allianz Stadium, especially the ones who are being linked with moves to Turin or other top European destinations.

So let’s take a closer look at three Parma players who could cause havoc for Juventus.

Adrian Bernabe (Central Midfielder)

Over the past few weeks, Adrian Bernabe has been heavily linked with both Inter and Juventus, and for good reason. The 23-year-old is a modern-day Regista who rose through the ranks of Barcelona and Manchester City.

The Spaniard is the one who pulls the strings in the middle of the park, so it will be interesting to see how he’ll cope against the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

Dennis Man (Winger)

Dennis Man has been plying his trade at the Ennio Tardini since 2021, and now he’s finally getting the opportunity to showcase his talent in the top flight. The 24-year-old is an inverted winger who tends to attack from the right flank and cut to the middle before shooting with his left foot.

The Romanian has thus far contributed with three goals and an assist in his nine Serie A appearances.

Ange-Yoan Bonny (Striker)

Here’s another Parma player who’s reportedly on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist. Bonny has been a transfer target for the Bianconeri for several years, as the management was at one point hoping to add him to the Next Gen ranks.

While the Frenchman has only celebrated his 21st birthday a few days ago, he has certainly matured beyond his years on the pitch as evidenced by his calm and collected displays in front of goal this season.

The young bomber is blessed with an imposing physique and a neat technical touch that render him an absolute menace to his markers.