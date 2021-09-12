Opinion: Three reasons why Juventus fans shouldn’t panic… for now

Following another miserable night for Juventus, the fans were left with a sense of anger, disappointment, confusion and anything in-between, as their beloved Old Lady was left lying almost at the bottom of the Serie A table with a lone point from the first three rounds.

Alvaro Morata’s solo effort gave the Bianconeri an early lead at the Stadio Maradona, but Napoli were adamant on turning the tides, and eventually completed a comeback win with a little help from Wojciech Szczesny and Moise Kean.

But despite the far from ideal situation that Juventus found themselves facing, we shouldn’t press the panic button just yet – at least for now – and here are three reasons to maintain hope.

Depleted Squad

The international break had always been a pain in the back for the big European clubs, but the last one had a disastrous effect on the Bianconeri, with five key players returning to Italy just 24 hours prior to the big clash, and Federico Chiesa suffering from a slight knock.

It doesn’t matter which club we’re talking about, any team that has to do without the likes of Paulo Dybala, Chiesa and Juan Cuadrado will surely find it hard to make up for their absences. The match eventually turned out to be a close affair, and the presence of the missing Juve stars might have turned the tides in northerners’ favor.

An Unpleasant Trip

Since their rebirth under the ownership of Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Paretenopei have always been a particularly tough opponent for the Bianconeri, even during their glorious seasons, and the trip south has often proven to be full of dangers in the last fifteen years.

Therefore, a defeat at the stadium which was formerly known as the Stadio San Paolo is not exactly a strange occurrence for Juventus fans, and it hadn’t stopped their club from eventually sealing the Scudetto title during the infamous nine-year winning dynasty.

We’ve Been Here Before

Juventus suffering from a catastrophic start to the season might be a rare scenery, nonetheless, it did happen before. During the 2015/2016, Max Allegri’s men had a very similar start, and they even lost their away fixture at Napoli in the earlier rounds.

But once the team began to click, the Bianconeri rose from the bottom all the way to top of the table in the space of few months.

It surely won’t be an easy road, as the early signs clearly indicate, but the situation is also far from desperate. So let’s hope that the manager and the players can pull in the same direction and put the club back on the right track.