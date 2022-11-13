Opinion: Three reasons why Juventus-Lazio is a crucial encounter

While it feels as if the campaign had only started yesterday, we have now reached the winter break which will interrupt this unusual season for almost two months.

Thus, Juventus will play their final official fixture of 2022 when they host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium.

Due to the timing and the current league standings, this encounter is of paramount importance, especially for the Old Lady.

So here three reasons why this weekend’s tilt will be crucial one for the Bianconeri.

Rise or Fall

By the end of the 14th round, Juventus sat 4th on the table – a respectable position considering where they were just a few weeks ago.

However, there are just four points separating Lazio in second place and their crosstown rivals Roma in 7th, with the Bianconeri sitting uncomfortably in the middle.

So while a win over the Eagles will see Max Allegri’s men ending the year in third place (perhaps even second if Milan drop points against Fiorentina), a defeat could sink us down to 7th.

Long Layoff

As mentioned above, the negative result will allow those behind Juventus to overtake them in the table.

Now surely this drop wouldn’t be a deadly blow for the Bianconeri – as there will be another 23 rounds to play after the restart – however, the timing for such setback will be devastating on the morale level.

Whenever a team drop points, the players and the manager will be quick to remind us that there’s always the next one. But this time around, the next one won’t take place until January.

Thus, being forced to sit on our hands for 50 days while observing an unpleasant league table is surely a depressing thought for fans as well as players.

Confirming the Revival

In the last five Serie A rounds, Juventus have put together the most impressive winning streak since Allegri’s return, collecting five wins without conceding a single goal.

However, a section of fans and pundits believe that this run has painted a rosier picture than the reality itself, pointing out to the fact that Juve had grinded ugly wins against the likes of Torino, Lecce and lastly Verona, while even riding their luck during the first half of the Derby d’Italia.

Nonetheless, a win over Maurizio Sarri’s band would act as a confirmation for the club’s recent revival and further motivate the squad to extend their positive streak once the season restarts in January.