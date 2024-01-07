Last Thursday, Juventus began the new year with what was their most rampant display in a while. This was arguably the most dominant Bianconeri side we’ve seen since Max Allegri’s return to the club in 2021.

Despite an abysmal start courtesy of Federico Gatti’s howler, the Old Lady roared back and put six past Salernitana in a show of grandeur at the Allianz Stadium.

The hammering result was more than enough to book Juve’s spot in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals where they will take on Frosinone next week.

But before hosting Matias Soulé and company, Juventus are set for yet another meeting against Salernitana.

Filippo Inzaghi’s men will host the Bianconeri at the Arechi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Based on the previous result, many would expect Allegri’s side to prevail with ease over the struggling Granata.

Nevertheless, this encounter might not unfold as one-way traffic as one might envision, and here are three reasons why Salernitana will prove to be a more resilient opponent for Juventus this time around.

Home Advantage

This might sound like the most obvious of reasons, but the Southerners can be a genuinely different team while performing in front of their raucous supporters at the Arechi.

The Granata are blessed with one of the most fascinating fanbases in Serie A, and they will certainly tune in to offer their backing for the players who will have the obligation to produce a more valiant effort.

Stronger Lineup

Based on the lineup that took the field at the Allianz Stadium, Pippo Inzaghi wasn’t exactly keen on winning the contest.

The legendary striker knew fully well that his squad isn’t equipped to battle on two fronts, and since the team is currently dead last in the league, it was hardly the time to consume energy on the cup.

But on Sunday, the Salernitana lineup will include the likes of Antonio Candreva, Federico Fazio and Benoit Costil, those who have cemented themselves as key figures at the club.

On the other hand, Allegri’s lineup will be slightly different from Thursday’s, but not necessarily stronger, especially in the absence of Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli and Andrea Cambiaso.

Desperation

While Salernitana certainly didn’t enjoy the midweek rooting in Turin, they didn’t mind exiting the Coppa Italia to focus solely on their Serie A survival.

The Salerno-based club is no stranger to great escapes, and a positive result against the Scudetto challengers would certainly boost everyone’s morale.

Thus, we can expect the Southerners to take the pitch with a drastically different mentality from the all-too-casual approach we witnessed on Thursday.

So while Juventus remain the ultimate favorites to win, they might have to dig deep to earn a result on the road, as it’s often been the case this season.