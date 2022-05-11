Opinion: Three reasons why winning the Coppa Italia is significant for Juventus

Once upon a time in Turin, Juventus used to sack managers on the back of winning Scudetto titles. Although the scenario took place on two occasions in recent years, it now feels like a distant memory.

Unfortunately for Bianconeri fans, their current squad is a far cry from the one that used to grace the Allianz Stadium pitch throughout the past decade.

In the current day and age, priorities have changed – to put it slightly. Finishing fourth for the second season in a row is now an acceptable objective.

Amidst the ongoing slump, the Coppa Italia is no longer a mere cherry on top, but a slightly more relevant tournament for the Old Lady.

So here are three reasons why winning the domestic cup final on Wednesday is important for Juventus.

Final Chance for Silverware

This season, the Bianconeri’s title charge was doomed from the get-go, with the team failing to register a win until the fifth round of Serie A.

Of course the Champions League campaign wasn’t going to last for long, and not even the folkloric Italian Super Cup would enter the club’s trophy cabinet.

Therefore, Juventus risk enduring their first trophy-less season since 2010/11. This would leave a gigantic stain on Max Allegri’s homecoming year.

Bragging Rights

When Juventus and Inter are going head-to-head, the stakes are always high regardless of the competition.

After two unlucky defeats at the hands of the Nerazzurri this year, Juventus absolutely need to strike back and redeem their pride with a victory over their arch rivals.

Otherwise, it would be yet another disheartening defeat in what a disappointing campaign overall.

Proper Sendoff

As we all know, Paulo Dybala is leaving Juventus at the end of the season. But that’s not all, as legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini might finally call it a day.

Last season, Gianluigi Buffon lifted the Coppa Italia trophy before bidding the Old Lady farewell, so let’s hope that King Giorgio and La Joya receive a similarly proper sendoff.