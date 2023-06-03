Opinion: Three reasons why Zakaria deserves second chance at Juventus

When the Juventus squad regathers for pre-season in July, the ranks will include some returnees who spent their previous campaign on loan at other accommodations.

But while the list will feature some desired returns, the likes of Nicolò Rovella and Andrea Cambiaso, it will also contain some slightly unwanted figures, especially those who failed to earn permanent spots in the Premier League, much to the dismay of the club’s accountants.

Yet, the return of Denis Zakaria may not be a reason to despair for the Juventus faithful, as the Chelsea flop could come in handy after all, and here are three reasons why.

Appropriate Vacancy

With Adrien Rabiot heading towards the exit door, the Bianconeri no longer possess a strong, physically-imposing central midfielder who can interpret the box-to-box role.

In a perfect world, the management would spend some cash to lure a top-notch replacement to Turin, but we all know better. Amidst the current circumstances, we just have to cope with inexpensive and unimaginative solutions.

Therefore, Zakaria can naturally serve as Rabiot’s direct replacement.

Proper Chance

Speaking of Rabiot, one would point to the fact that he was one of our few bright spots this season. So can Zakaria emulate the Frenchman’s displays next term?

Well, we simply can’t tell at the moment. But here’s another fact: It took Rabiot three underwhelming campaigns at Juventus to finally fulfill his initial promise in his fourth season.

On the other hand, the Swiss hardly featured in black and white stripes for a few months during the 2021/22 campaign and made a couple of appearances at the start of this season.

So before our history books mark him as a flop, let’s give the man a proper chance first.

Flashes of Brilliance

While he never displayed the sort of world-class performances, Zakaria still showcased some flashes of brilliance during his brief time at the Allianz Stadium, including a debut goal against Hellas Verona and a stunning solo effort that almost culminated in a marvelous strike in the Derby d’Italia.

Now if the management were to receive an enticing offer for the 26-year-old, then a sale would be the logical outcome.

Nonetheless, maintaining the midfielder’s services for another campaign wouldn’t necessarily be a devastating blow for Juventus, as Zakaria might just cement himself as an unlikely protagonist in La Madama’s cause.