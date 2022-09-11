Opinion: Three Salernitana players that Juventus must look out for

After five rounds of Serie A action, Juventus remain amongst the undefeated. Nonetheless, with only two wins to their name, the Bianconeri have been far from impressive thus far.

Luckily, none of the other Scudetto contenders has been able to break away from the competition, as Atalanta surprisingly sit on top of the table.

However, Max Allegri’s men must return to the winning columns, preferably with a convincing display, especially after the hollow showing at the Artemio Franchi last weekend.

For their part, the defiant Salernitana will try to inflict more damage on the Old Lady. The southerners have made leaps and bounds since the start of the previous campaign when they acted as the league’s whipping boys for around six months.

So here are three Granata players that Juventus must look out for in their quest towards a vital win at the Allianz Stadium,

Antonion Candreva (Right Wingback)

Despite celebrating his 35th birthday, the former Lazio and Inter star remains one of the finest crossers in the league and can still trot up and down the right lane.

If he can find some space on the wing, the Italian could terrorize the Bianconeri with his impeccable crosses.

Federico Bonazzoli (Second striker)

The former Sampdoria man is one of the most underrated second strikers in Serie A. The Inter youth product possesses fabulous skills that allows him to break opposition defences and score goals himself.

The 25-year-old is also very dangerous when he finds space between the defensive lines.

Boulaye Dia (Centre Forward)

The Villarreal loanee is enjoying a thrilling start to life in Salerno. In his first four appearances for the club, he has contributed in three goals and two assists, cementing himself as the main star in Davide Nicola’s side.

Cutting the Senegalese’s path towards Mattia Perin’s goal would be a major key to victory for Juventus.