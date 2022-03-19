Opinion: Three Salernitana players that Juventus must look out for

Following another major heartbreak, Juventus have no other option but to put their midweek woes behind them and shift their focus back to the domestic level.

The Bianconeri will attempt to maintain their positive run in the Serie A when hosting Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Although the Southerners have been lying at the very bottom of the table since the start of the season, their form has improved as of late, especially following a decent January transfer window.

So here are three Granata players that Max Allegri’s men must look out for this weekend.

Radu Dragusin (Center Back)

The Juventus loanee started the season at Sampdoria, but the lack of playing time saw him switching sides in the middle of the campaign.

The Romanian is now an integral part of Davide Nicola’s plans, and will be eager to impress against his parent club in order to lay a claim for a spot within Allegri’s squad next season.

An interesting duel against Dusan Vlahovic should ensue.

Federico Bonazzoli (Second Striker)

After travelling between various sides, the Inter youth product has finally found his niche in Salerno.

The striker has been his team’s most impressive player and by far the main source of creativity. He also has seven goals to his name, including a stunning acrobatic kick against Milan.

Milan Djuric (Center Forward)

Standing at almost 2 meters tall, the Bosnian is a giant of striker, and one who’s incredibly hard to tame in the air.

It goes without saying that Salernitana will utilize the 31-year-old as a target man upfront, where he’ll be either looking to nod the ball home, or setting up his teammates.

Matthijs de Ligt and company will have a real battle on their hands.