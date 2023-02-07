Opinion: Three Salernitana players who Juve must look out for on Tuesday

This evening, the 21st round of Serie A will round off with an unusual Tuesday night meeting between Salernitana and Juventus at the Arechi Stadium.

After collecting a solitary point from their last three outings combined, the Bianconeri were will be adamant on leaving Salerno with all three points in the bag in order to improve their awkward mid-table placement.

However, the Granata will be relying on a packed stadium to hand their hosts another painful blow. Davide Nicola also possesses a host of capable players at his disposal, and they have already demonstrated their worth during the reverse fixture in Turin – albeit it ended with a scandalous VAR intervention.

So let’s take a closer look at three Salernitana players who Max Allegri and Juventus must look out for.

Guillermo Ochoa (Goalkeeper)

For the vast majority of football fans, Guillermo Ochoa is the likeable Mexican goalkeeper who pops out every four years and deliver a spectacular World Cup. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old has been displaying his prowess in the Italian peninsula every weekend since making a January switch to Salerno.

Although his side is still leaking goals, the southerners can always rely on the experienced custodian to pull off a series of exceptional saves.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (Midfielder)

Another player who signed for Salernitana in January. However, this one knows Juventus all too well given that he’s a youth product of the club.

The 22-year-old couldn’t find enough space in Turin, but he remains hopeful for a future in black and white. Hence, you would expect him to come out guns blazing in an attempt to impress his parent club.

Boulaye Dia (Forward)

With eight Serie A goals and four assists to his name, the versatile attacker is arguably Salernitana’s main talisman this season. The Senegalese can either lead the frontline or act as wide forward.

The 26-year-old can inflict damage on the Bianconeri defenses in several manners due to his slick touch, smart movement clinical finishing.