Opinion: Three Sampdoria players that Juventus must look out for

On the back of a positive European result, Juventus have the perfect opportunity to bounce back domestically, as their next opponents currently lie at the bottom of the Serie A table.

Nevertheless, desperation can turn into a dangerous weapon, so feel free to underestimate Sampdoria at your own peril. Let’s not forget how we settled for a stalemate in the reverse fixture.

Moreover, Dejan Stankovic spent the vast majority of his playing career representing some of the Old Lady’s arch-rivals, so he’ll certainly be fired up for this occasion.

So let’s take a closer look at three Sampdoria players that Juventus must look out for when the two sides meet at the Allianz Stadium this Sunday.

Mehdi Leris (Winger)

Although the stats don’t show it, Mehdi Leris is a dangerous winger who can cause havoc on the flanks. The French-Algerian can play on either side, but he’ll probably start on the right this weekend, prompting an interesting duel against Filip Kostic.

Harry Winks (Midfielder)

Once upon a time, pundits dubbed Harry Winks as the next star midfielder in English football. Sadly for the player, his development stalled, and at the age of 27, he finds himself plying his trade at a doomed Serie A club.

Nonetheless, the Tottenham Hotspur youth product still has a point to prove for the club, and above all, for himself. Therefore, this match represents a golden opportunity for the Englishman to make a statement and remind the football world of his existence.

Manolo Gabbiadini (Striker)

This season, Manolo Gabbiadini has produced four goals and two assists in his 22 Serie A appearances. While these don’t qualify as remarkable stats, they’re enough to earmark him as the main talisman for the struggling Ligurians.

At the age of 31, the former Napoli and Southampton striker has garnered vast experience, mixing it with his exciting skillset and his ability to deliver scorchers with his spectacular left foot.

Keep an eye on this one.