Opinion: Three Sampdoria players that Juventus must look out for on Monday

For the second Monday in a row, Juventus will be in action, as they take on Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. The Bianconeri started their Serie A campaign with a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo, and will be looking to earn their first win away from home.

Even though the Blucerchiati started on the wrong foot – with a defeat to Atalanta – Marco Giampaolo still possesses the right tools to catch the visitors off-guard.

So let’s take a look at three Sampdoria players that Max Allegri and his men must look out for.

Tommaso Augello (Left-back)

Due to the departure of Antonio Candreva, the Ligurians lost the services of key a player on the flanks. Nonetheless, Tommaso Augello is brilliant at darting from the left flank, and can produce exquisite crosses to the box.

Expect a thrilling duel against Juan Cuadrado.

Abdelhamid Sabiri (Attacking Midfielder)

While Samp’s last campaign was a major letdown, Sabiri was one of the very few bright spots after joining the club in the middle of the season.

The talented midfielder is the main source of creativity for Sampdoria thanks to his ability to pull off lovely plays while occasionally scoring the goals himself.

Juve’s midfielders must find a way to neutralize his threat.

Fabio Qualgiarella (Striker – Super Sub)

Even though Ciccio Caputo is expected to start the match, Fabio Quagliarella will surely make a second half appearance against his former club.

The aging striker remains incredibly dangerous when given half a chance. So if the hosts manage to stay in the match until the later stages, the captain’s introduction could bring the fireworks.