Opinion: Three Sampdoria players that Juventus must look out for

With only a few days separating us from the all-important European clash against Villarreal, we can only hope that Max Allegri’s men won’t be distracted by their upcoming Champions League meeting.

That is because Juventus are about to take on Sampdoria, a side that made leaps and bounds following the return of their former manager Marco Giampaolo.

Even in the reverse meeting at the Allianz, the Ligurians proved to a troublesome bunch for the Bianconeri who barely held on to their 3-2 lead at the final whistle.

Therefore, Juve would be delusional to think that they can easily skip past their hosts on Saturday, as we’re talking about a side filled with a mixture between experienced veterans and up-and-coming talent.

So let’s take a look at three Sampdoria players that Juventus must look out for.

Tommaso Augello (Left-back)

Following a strong start to the season, Augello struggled for playing time as of late, but Nicola Murru’s injury will grant him the chance to prove his worth on the big stage.

The Italian is excellent when going forward, and if the Juventus players leave him enough space on the left flank, he has the ability to punish us by sending accurate crosses towards the likes of Caputo and Quagliarella.

Stefano Sensi (Midfielder)

The Inter loanee is one of the most talented players in his generation, but recurring injury problems have derailed his career path.

Nevertheless, the former Sassuolo man is trying to remain fit during his loan spell, and has already displayed flashes of talent.

Intercepting his smart movements would be key to prevent the Blucerchiati from creating dangerous plays.

Antonio Candreva (Winger)

Despite celebrating his 35th birthday last month, the former Juventus man remains one of the most dangerous wingers in the country.

This season, he has already contributed in 7 Serie A goals and 10 assists, proving to be Samp’s most influential player in the final third.

Whether he plays on the flanks or as a second striker, the Bianconeri must find a way to limit his threat, as he can cause damage either his shots or his exquisite passing and crossing.