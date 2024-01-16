In an unusual time slot for a “weekeend” fixture, Juventus will kickstart their second half of the season by hosting Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium.

In normal circumstances, the Bianconeri would be tipped to sweep aside the provincial club, especially when riding a 16-match unbeaten streak in all competitions.

However, this is when we must point out that this aforementioned run began in the aftermath of a grueling defeat at the hands of our incoming opponents.

Sassuolo’s league form has been a great paradox this season. The club sits worryingly low, just two points above the relegation zone.

Yet, if it wasn’t for the Emilians, both Juventus and Inter (that is the two ultimate contenders for the Scudetto title) would have been still undefeated.

In other words, the two Derby d’Italia rivals have each tasted defeat once since the start of the season, and both were at the hands of Alessio Dionisi’s perplexing side.

So ahead of tonight’s compelling fixture, let’s take a closer look at three Sassuolo players who could inflict damage on Juventus.

In order to avoid stating the obvious, we won’t enlist Domenico Berardi who’s undoubtedly the club’s historic talisman and one that Serie A fans are all-too-familiar with.

Andrea Consigli (Goalkeeper)

Truth be told, Sassuolo have been abysmal at the back this season, with the likes of Ruan and Ferrari failing to offer proper protection.

Nevertheless, the vastly experienced Andrea Consigli could always come to the team’s rescue and has a knack for producing stellar displays against the top clubs.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper will be looking to frustrate Dusan Vlahovic and company. But with a single clean sheet to his name this season, it would require an astonishing effort to escape the Allianz with a shutout.

Matheus Henrique (Central Midfielder)

Matheus Henrique has somewhat been Sassuolo’s unsung hero in the past few years due to his massive work rate and sheer tenacity.

Following the departures of Davide Frattesi and Maxime Lopez, the Brazilian has been entrusted with some additional tasks in the middle of the park.

While he’s not a top-class talent by any means, he remains a tough nut to crack for Manuel Locatelli and his midfield companions.

Andrea Pinamonti (Striker)

After an underwhelming first campaign at the Mapei Stadium, the real Andrea Pinamonti has announced his arrival in Sassuolo.

This term, the imposing striker has netted seven goals already, including a valuable winner against Fiorentina last weekend.

With Gleison Bremer patrolling the backline, Juventus fans can rest assured. Yet, the Italian marksman can still sting if given half a chance either in the air or on the ground.