Following last weekend’s ecstatic win over Lazio, Juventus will travel to Emilia-Romagna to take on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

The Bianconeri currently sit second in the table with ten points, only behind arch-rivals Inter who are soaring with a perfect record.

On the other hand, the Neroverdi haven’t enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, to put it lightly. Alessio Dionisi’s men only won a single match in their four fixtures while leaving the pitch empty-handed on the other three occasions.

But despite their uninspiring form, Sassuolo remains the home of an exciting band of talented players, especially in the attack.

Naturally, club icon and Juventus summer transfer target Domenico Berardi remains the main attraction at the Mapei. But at this point, the winger’s prowess is well-illustrated.

So instead, let us focus on another three Sassuolo players who can cause problems for Max Allegri and Juventus this Saturday.

Mathias Vina (Left-Back)

For one reason or another, Mathias Vina never cut it at Roma. A brief loan stint at Bournemouth also couldn’t do the trick. Thus, the 25-year-old is now trying to revive his career at Sassuolo.

Although he’s not particularly solid at the back, the Uruguayan international is an explosive fullback who can cause havoc if given the license to roam forward, especially if he combines with the next man on the list.

Armand Laurienté (Winger)

The 24-year-old was one of the best Serie A revelations from last season. However, he’s been uncharacteristically quiet since the start of the new campaign.

Nevertheless, the flashy winger might just be waiting for the ideal moment to explode. Federico Gatti will certainly have his hands full of the Frenchman.

Andrea Pinamonti (Striker)

On the contrary to Laurienté, Andrea Pinamonti endured a torrid 2022/23 campaign, but is now out to prove his detractors wrong. The Inter youth product is showing signs of noticeable improvement, and has already bagged three goals in the first four outings.

The 24-year-old is tall, physically strong and has a true killer instinct inside the box. A compelling duel with Gleison Bremer is brewing.