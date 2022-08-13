Opinion: Three Sassuolo players that Juventus must look out for on Monday

On Monday, Juventus will host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium in their first official match of the campaign. Max Allegri is probably facing some major headaches ahead of the match, but so is his counterpart Alessio Dionisi.

The young tactician lost the services of Gianluca Scamacca who joined West Ham United, while Giacomo Raspadori might follow suit by signing for Napoli in the coming days.

Nonetheless, the Neroverdi’s squad remains blessed with great talent, and here are three players that the Bianconeri must look out for in the season opener.

Davide Frattesi (Central Midfielder)

We begin with a name that occasionally appears on the Old Lady’s radar. Many have crowned Davide Frattesi as the rightful heir for Claudio Marchisio, and perhaps one day he’ll don the famous black and white jersey.

But for now, the 22-year-old remains a dangerous opponent who can cause us problems with his relentless runs towards the box and his great work ethic.

Domenico Berardi (Right Winger)

At the Mapei Stadium, players come and go, but Domenico Berardi remains the flag bearer for Sassuolo.

Last season, the Euro 2020 winner was in a devastating form, and produced two wonderful assists on both occasions against Juventus. On Monday, he’ll be looking to pick up from he left off.

Andrea Pinamonti (Centre Forward)

After shining at Empoli last term, the Inter-owned bomber was identified as a capable replacement for Scamacca, as he has all the makings of a prolific number 9.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to prove his prowess, and what better way to impress his parent club than by stunning their arch-rivals on Matchday One.