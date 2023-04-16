Opinion: Three Sassuolo players who Juventus must look out for

Despite their European commitments, Juventus will have to shift their attention towards their domestic opponents as they travel to Emilian lands this weekend.

The Bianconeri have comfortably beaten Sassuolo on the opening day of the campaign, but Alessio Dionisi’s men have come a long way since then, displaying signs of evolution in the second half of the season.

Even without the services of their main talisman Domenico Berardi, the Neroverdi remain a dangerous side, especially when playing on their own turf.

So here are three Sassuolo players that Juventus must look out for on Sunday.

Davide Frattesi (Midfielder)

We begin with an all-too-familiar name for Juve supporters. Whenever we’re talking about next summer’s transfer targets, Davide Frattesi’s name certainly comes up.

The 23-year-old is one of the finest box-to-box midfielders in Italy. He possesses a well-rounded game that allows him to contribute on both ends of the pitch. This season, he already has six strikes to his name in Serie A.

Look out for his timely runs and dangerous penetrations.

Nedim Bajrami (Attacking Midfielder)

The Albanian was one of the main revelations of the previous campaign. While he hasn’t been able to replicate his heroics this term, a mid-season switch from Empoli to Sassuolo is beginning to pay dividends.

This weekend, Bajrami could replace the injured Berardi in Dionisi’s front three, and he’ll be eager to make an impact. The 24-year-old has the ability to create plays for his teammates or go to goal himself.

Armand Laurienté (Winger)

With Berardi struggling for form and fitness and Andrea Pinamonti misfiring in front of goal, newcomer Armand Laurienté cemented himself as the main protagonist for Sassuolo this season.

The Frenchman is a devastating winger who already has seven Serie A goals and six assists to his name season.

After playing an instrumental role in victories over Roma and Milan, he’ll be hoping to add another top side to his hit list.