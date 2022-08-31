Opinion: Three Spezia players that Juventus must look out for tonight

Fresh from the weekend’s draw against Roma, Juventus will host another Serie A fixture on Wednesday, as Spezia make the midweek trip to Turin.

The Ligurians earned a precious draw when they hosted Sassuolo on Saturday, and will be looking to shock the Allianz Stadium with another impressive result.

So here are three Spezia players that Juventus must look out for as they attempt to return to winning ways.

Bartłomiej Drągowski (Goalkeeper)

After enduring a rough campaign at Fiorentina, the custodian is trying to put his career back on track, and has found himself a less stressful accommodation.

The Pole remains a highly impressive goalkeeper who possesses all the physical and technical attributes needed to reach to the highest levels.

Dusan Vlahovic must be in his best clinical shape, as his former teammate will be looking to spoil his evening.

Simone Bastoni (Midfielder)

The 25-year-old might not be the most famous Bastoni in Serie A, but he remains an urban hero for the Aquilotti.

The Italian is the heart and soul of this Spezia side, and will surely leave it all on the pitch against Manuel Locatelli and company. His technical skills mustn’t be undermined either.

M’Bala Nzola (Striker)

On the back of a disappointing campaign, M’Bala Nzola has found his scoring touch once again. In the first three rounds of the season, he has already registered two goals, equaling his miserable tally from last term.

The 26-year-old has a monstrous presence inside the opposition’s box thanks to his terrifying physique, setting up a “Battle of the Titans” between him and Gleison Bremer.