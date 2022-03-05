Opinion: Three Spezia players that Juventus must look out for

On the back of two successful Tuscan trips, Juventus return to their base this weekend, as they prepare to host Spezia at the Allianz Stadium.

Earlier this season, the Bianconeri earned their first league win in the campaign at the expense of Thiago Motta’s men.

Nevertheless, the Ligurians made them work for it, as Max Allegri’s men had to claw back to earn a tough 3-2 victory thanks to Matthijs de Ligt’s winner.

So despite their humble reputation, Spezia shouldn’t be undermined – Just ask Milan.

The Aquilotti have some interesting names amongst their ranks, including the following three.

Dimitrios Nikolaou (Center Back)

The 23-year-old was amongst the best performers from the previous weekend despite his side’s last-gasp defeat to Roma.

the Greek’s reputation has been growing thanks to a string of solid displays in his maiden Serie A campaign.

On Sunday, he’ll test his skills against Dusan Vlahovic and company, and will be hoping to impress against the league’s top goal-scorer.

Simone Bastoni (Midfielder)

Originally a left-back, the versatile Italian could serve at the heart of midfield this weekend. The 25-year-old is living the dream, captaining his local club in Italy’s top-tier.

This season, he has thus far contributed in three goals and as many assists, but above all, we’re talking about a player who leaves it all on the pitch and will be ready to fight the Bianconeri’s midfielders for every ball.

Daniele Verde (Winger)

Spezia possess a host of skillful players upfront, but the former Roma man might be their most talented player.

The winger already has five goals and three assists to his name this season, and his array of skills (including dribbling and shooting) renders him a major threat whether on the flank or on the edge of the box.