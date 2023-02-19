Opinion: Three Spezia players who Juventus must look out for

On Sunday, Juventus will attempt to make it three domestic wins in a row when they take on Spezia at the Alberto Picco Stadium. Sandwiched between two Europa League legs, Max Allegri could opt for a partial rotation, especially following the unsatisfying home draw.

Therefore, the Aquilotti will try to seize the opportunity and pull off a shocking result. Despite their recent struggles, the Ligurians possess several dangerous players who can cause havoc for any opposition on their day.

So let’s take a closer look at three Spezia players that Juventus must look out for.

Emmanuel Gyasi (Winger)

The club captain used to play in a more advanced position in the past, but nowadays, he’s acting as a right wingback in Luca Gotti’s 3-5-2 formation.

The 29-year-old has the pace and trickery to cause headaches for his opposite number. His duel with Filip Kostic will be an interesting one.

Daniele Verde (Second Striker)

The Roma youth product remains one of the most skillful forwards in Serie A, and his brace against Empoli last weekend was a stern reminder of his immense talent.

With his impeccable dribbling and sky-high morale, the 26-year-old will be a tricky puzzle to solve for Allegri’s defense.

M’Bala Nzola (Striker)

The Angolan bomber has been out of action for several weeks but based on our luck this season, he’s ought to announce his return on this particular weekend.

The big striker is a classic centre forward who utilizes his sheer physical strength and clinical touch to collect his goals. He already had nine strikes to his name before his stoppage.

Even if doesn’t start the match, his introduction could be impactful, while it will be interesting how Juve’s defenders will fare against him in the absence of the suspended Gleison Bremer.