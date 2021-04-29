Opinion: Three stars who could leave if Juventus fail to reach the Champions League

On the heels of the disappointing draw against Fiorentina last Sunday, Juventus are now running the risk of missing out on Champions League football for the first time in ten years.

Whilst such a failure will have a major impact on the sporting level, it would actually have more catastrophic consequences on the financial level.

The Bianconeri are already suffering from a serious economic crisis, and missing out on Europe’s biggest club competition would deprive them from around 100 million euros.

In this case, the Old Lady would be forced to part ways with one or several top stars in order to make up for the losses.

Therefore, here are three players that could end up leaving the club this summer if such unwanted scenario occurs – at least in our opinion.

Alvaro Morata

The Spaniard returned to Turin last summer on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid. Juventus can maintain him for next season either by redeeming him on permanent basis for 45 millions, or renewing his loan deal for 10 millions.

With the striker having his ups and downs throughout the season, both options seem to be expensive for Fabio Paratici – especially if no extra funds are set to be gained from Champions League football.

Therefore, the management could be forced to let the 28-year-old return to the Spanish capital while they pursue a cheaper option.

Paulo Dybala

As we all know by now, Juventus and Dybala are yet to agree on a contract extension, as the latter is asking for bigger figures than the ones put on the table.

If the Old Lady doesn’t participate in CL next season, then they will be looking to reduce their wage bill rather than offering astronomical figures.

Thus, La Joya would probably end up either sold or swapped before his current deal expires in 2022.

Matthijs de Ligt

Yes, we reached the terrifying part. The former Ajax captain is supposed to be the main pillar for the future in defense.

Nonetheless, even with the departures of Morata and Dybala, the club would arguably still need to balance the books with a major sale, and the Dutchman is the Bianconeri’s biggest asset at the moment, and one of the few players whose sale can generate large amounts.

In conclusion, Andrea Pirlo better deliver a Top 4 finish, otherwise, Juventus risk entering a very dark tunnel.