Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s 2-0 win over Salernitana

Even though the major European disappointment loomed its ugly shadow all over the Allianz Stadium, Juventus extended their positive domestic run with another win, this time at the expense of Salernitana.

A good first half showing from Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala was enough to seal a comfortable win. The Serbian provided the Argentine with the assist for the opening goal, before scoring the second himself with a towering header.

The second half was far less eventful, with Max Allegri’s men more than happy to sit on their two-goal lead before embarking on international duty.

So here are our three takeaways from the Old Lady’s latest victory.

Juve’s Winning Recipe

Perhaps they don’t have the means to survive their first Serie A campaign in more than two decades, but Salernitana deserve respect for their progressive approach. The southerners pressed high against the Bianconeri, in a strategy that eventually backfired.

Juventus succeeded in taking the ball out of their area and creating a host of counter attacks in the first half. Although several were wasted, Dybala and Vlahovic each scored a goal.

This seemed like the type of match that completely suits Allegri’s game plan.

The problem? The opposition won’t allow us to have this many chances every time.

Therefore, our strikers must be more clinical in front goal, otherwise, the Villarreal scenario will continue to haunt us in the future.

Refs Don’t Like Juan

This is something that has been noticeable in the past. However, questioning refereeing calls isn’t exactly our favorite topic.

But at this point, it must be said, match officials tend to be reluctant to whistle a foul on Juan Cuadrado.

This scenario was once again evident on Sunday, and even though Max Allegri isn’t one to stir the pot, he looked baffled and angered with the referee’s performance (which earned him a yellow card).

Decisive Derby

Following the international break, Juventus will host Inter in the moment of truth. The Bianconeri are now just a single point behind the Italian champions (who have a match in hand) in a scenery that would have been implausible few weeks ago.

Truth to be told, the Old Lady’s domestic form suggests that the team still stands a chance in the Scudetto race, which is why the upcoming Derby d’Italia will either lit the flame, or put an abrupt end to an unlikely triumph.