Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s away victory at Sampdoria

This weekend, Juventus continued their positive streak with a 3-1 victory at the expense of Sampdoria.

The home side was enjoying a decent start, until they were punished by a counter attack that culminated in an own-goal from Maya Yoshida.

Alvaro Morata then scored from a spot kick earned by Moise Kean, but the Blucerchiati managed to grab one back with a deflected freekick late in the match.

However, Morata killed any hopes of a comeback by completing a personal brace.

So here are our three takeaways from the Old Lady’s away win at the Luigi Ferraris.

One to Keep

Until late January, Morata already had one foot outside Turin. The Spaniard could have joined Barcelona in the winter, and in any case, he was all set to depart once his loan deal expires by the end of the campaign.

However, the former Chelsea striker has been able to recreate himself as an outside attacker on the left flank.

As we mentioned above, the 29-year-old scored twice on Saturday, but more so, it was his run that led to the first goal in the match, and always looked dangerous with the ball at his feet.

Perhaps it’s time to admit that Morata is a player that Juventus need to keep. 35 million euros might be an exaggerated price, but maybe the management can find a middle ground with Atletico Madrid.

One to Drop

On the flip side of the coin, Adrien Rabiot’s form remains stagnant. The payer who was supposed to score 10 goals under Max Allegri’s watch, is yet to break his duck.

But more importantly than goals, the Frenchman simply fails to offer a positive contribution. Although he makes the right runs, his touch often lets him down.

Despite the fact that we have very little midfield options at the moment, perhaps it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to give a youngster the chance to prove his worth in the middle of the park, instead of relying on a disappointing player week after week.

Scudetto Form?

Since the start of December, Juventus have remained undefeated in the league, earning more points than any other side.

While Allegri refuses to admit his club’s Scudetto hopes, perhaps it’s time to recognize Juventus amongst the contenders, even if as mere outsiders.

Milan and Inter are obviously the two favorites, while Napoli continue to push for a long-awaited triumph. As for the Bianconeri, they might stand a chance if they maintain their positive run and pounce on the mistakes of others.

One thing is for sure, next month’s battle against Inter will reveal the club’s true credentials.