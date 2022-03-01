Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s entertaining win away at Empoli

Following a series of matches in which goals scarcely came by, Juventus produced an entertaining display away from home.

The fact that the Bianconeri were playing against Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli surely helped, as the Azzurri’s progressive approach renders them a dangerous side in attack, but also one that leaks goals at the back.

Nevertheless, Max Allegri’s men managed to hold on to their slight lead as Moise Kean’s opener and a brace from Dusan Vlahovic were enough to seal a thrilling 3-2 win.

So here are our three takeaways from Juve’s victory at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Regista in the Making

Although it’s not the first time that we mention it, but Arthur Melo is Allegri’s best option for the Regista role – at least until an alternative arrives in the summer.

The Brazilian’s performances have been inconsistent at times, but on Saturday, he proved that he’s beginning to master the deep-lying playmaker role.

The former Barcelona star won back the ball in the middle of the park, before instigating the move that led to the second goal. He also orchestrated the counter attack that culminated in the third.

Perhaps it’s time we recognize Arthur as a regular starter rather than a squad player who drifts in and out of the starting lineup.

Ever-growing concern

One of the reasons that is prompting Allegri to field Arthur more often is the lack of options in what has become a depleted squad.

The Bianconeri travelled to Tuscany without eight senior players who are currently on the treatment table.

And yet, we received an additional blow when Denis Zakaria sustained an injury in the first half which should keep him out for weeks.

Although the team performed admirably for the majority of the contest, Empoli almost climbed their way back to the match after introducing five substitutes in the second half, while Allegri was only able to bring in two players from the bench.

Thankfully, the Old Lady survived the tough away test, but the lack of depth could cost them dearly as they continue to compete on three fronts in a tight schedule.

A Gift from the Gods

Simply put, Vlahovic is a true gift from the football gods. We must have done something really good to earn it (in addition to splashing a hefty amount of cash, of course).

For the first time in a while, Juventus supporters are feeling confident when they spot their striker in the box with the goal at his mercy.

It’s actually a feeling that we still have to get accustomed to.

Against Empoli, the Serbian delivered what is arguably the best individual performance from a Juventus player this season.

Besides scoring a personal brace with an extraordinary confidence, the young man also started the play that led to Kean’s opener and should have claimed an assist when he put Zakaria through on goal.

Finally, the way he celebrated earning a foul in the final minutes highlights a player who knows that winning is all what matters at Juventus.