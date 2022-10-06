Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s first champions League win of the season

Yesterday, Juventus registered their long-overdue first win in the Champions League this season.

Perhaps it came a little too late and against a minnow opponent who still gave us some scares, but at least it was good for a change.

Adrien Rabiot broke the deadlock in the first half, and Dusan Vlahovic doubled the lead after the break. Maccabi Haifa surprisingly snatched one back, but just when they were closing in on an equalizer, Rabiot ended the uprising with a third goal for the Old Lady and his personal second.

So here are our three takeaways from Juve’s 3-1 win over their Israeli opponents.

Allegri’s Rabiot

Once upon a time, Max Allegri told us a story about a French midfielder who can score 10+ goals per season.

Yet, Rabiot managed to embarrass his tactician by failing to score a single strike during their first season together in Turin.

Finally, the former PSG man broke his duck by smashing home the opener against Maccabi, before sealing the win with a well-taken header.

So are we finally beginning to witness Rabiot’s promised version, or was this brace a mere fluke?

Missing Sharpness

For the second match in a row, Juventus managed to score three goals in a relatively comfortable victory against a struggling opponent.

And reminiscently to the win over Bologna, Dusan Vlahovic contributed with a goal, but at the same missed several chances – and naturally Moise Kean didn’t fare any better.

So while the Serbian’s return to the scoresheet is to be celebrated, he must be more clinical in front of goal, especially down the road when we take on tougher opponents.

The Bianconeri eventually emerged victorious thanks to a plethora of chances (mostly created by the brilliant Angel Di Maria), but their strikers must improve their conversion rate in order to get results against the top sides.

Doomed Already?

Although Juventus earned their first three points of the season, PSG and Benfica still managed to make life even harder for the Old Lady by sharing the spoils in Lisbon and taking their tally up to 7 points for each.

Practically, the Portuguese (who are in theory our direct rivals for the second spot) will at the very least gather 10 points since they’re highly expected to beat Maccabi in the return fixture.

Hence, even a win against the Eagles in Portugal won’t be enough for Juventus, as we’ll also have to earn a result against the French champions.

Unfortunately, our chances in reaching the knockout stages remain bleak.