Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s hard-earned Derby victory

As it’s often the case in the Derby della Mole, Torino and Juventus were embroiled in cagey affair, but the Old Lady eventually emerged victorious thanks to a second-half winner.

While the Bianconeri leaving it late is nothing new in the Derby, this time, the positive outcome was less expected amidst the club’s current shambolic state.

Nonetheless, the win turned out to be a huge sigh of relief for Dusan Vlahovic, his teammates and especially his manager who bought himself additional time at the helm – even if the hierarchy doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to wield the axe.

So here are our three takeaways from Juve’s hard-fought victory against their crosstown rivals.

The Difference Maker

Since his arrival to Turin, great many things at Juventus have been depending on Vlahovic.

Now surely the likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa have massive roles to play once they’re fit, and thankfully Arek Milik lifted some of the burden off the Serbian’s shoulders, but at the end of the day, Dusan remains the ultimate difference maker for the club, and the stats tell how his goals have been the main difference between winning and losing.

The 22-year-old entered the match with a chip on his shoulder while looking hellbent on scoring, and his determination earned Max Allegri’s side three vital points.

Danilo’s Eventual Shift

Once again, Danilo proved to be a reliable force at the back while serving as a central defender. Even following Bremer’s injury, the former Man City man maintained composure, making one timely clearance after another, while also providing the assist for Vlahovic.

At this point in his career, the Brazilian will obviously make an eventual shift from right-back to centre-back as he’s increasingly looking like a natural fit at the heart of the defense.

Realistic Projection

Although this was arguably our most significant win of the campaign thus far, Juventus fans would do well to avoid high expectations.

After witnessing multiple false dawns in recent months, the three points and the morale-lifting win must be cherished, but it would take much more than a short Ritiro and a slight victory over Torino to convince us that we’re at the end of the dark tunnel.

Let’s see how it goes next Friday against Empoli.