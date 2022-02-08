Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s home victory over Verona

On the back of a successful January transfer session, Juventus simply had to win in the weekend in order to preserve the newly-found excitement around the Allianz Stadium.

But not only did Max Allegri’s men avenge their previous loss to Hellas Verona, but they did so with a convincing display crowned by two goals from their two debutants.

While Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata turned into assist providers, Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria put their names on the scoresheet from the very first attempt.

So here are our three takeaways from the Bianconeri’s 2-0 win over Igor Tudor’s men.

Complete Indeed

During his presentation, Zakaria claimed to be a complete midfielder who possessed all the tools needed to excel in today’s game.

After talking the talk, the Swiss is already walking the walk.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man usually plays in front of the defense, but Allegri thrusted him in a more advanced position, and the manager was rewarded for his choice with a clinical finish.

Moreover, the 25-year-old showcased his remarkable ability in retrieving the ball while also possessing some impressive on-the-ball skills.

A brilliant piece of transfer for sure.

The New Trio

The addition of Vlahovic completely changed the scene upfront. The Serbian is now the main target man (and rightfully so) while Morata acted a left winger against Verona, and Dybala freely roamed between the right flank and the hole.

Although this combination paid off (with each of the three strikers either scoring or assisting), we should remember that Allegri was almost forced to adopt this lineup with the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie and Federico Bernardeschi unfit to start.

Now thankfully the experiment paid its dividends, and it should be considered as a realistic option going forward.

But before we begin to find the best acronym for the trident (MVD perhaps?), it remains to be seen if the manager is willing to maintain it, or revert back to his more conservative approach.

Undeniable Improvement

In sports, a better formation on paper doesn’t always translate into better results on the pitch.

Moreover, one good performance shouldn’t be enough for observers to come up with new thesis (but we do so anyway).

Nevertheless, a quick comparison between the Bianconeri’s abysmal display at the Bentigodi earlier this season and Sunday’s solid performance against the same opponent paints a positive picture (despite the absence of some of Verona’s stars).

Juventus are clearly improving, but it remains to be seen if it would prove to be enough to salvage a campaign that started on the wrong foot.