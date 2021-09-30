Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s home win against Chelsea

After conceding goals in the last 20 Serie A matches, it was almost a forgone conclusion that Romelu Lukaku and company will find the back of the net at least once or twice on Wednesday night.

But in a shocking twist of fate, the reigning European champions failed where the likes of Empoli and Spezia (and pretty much the rest of Italy) succeeded.

Anyhow, Juventus won their second Champions League fixture in a row, this time at the expense of Chelsea thanks to Federico Chiesa’s lone strike which came just 11 seconds into the second half.

The Bianconeri are now in prime position to seal a qualification to the round of 16, and here our three takeaways from the exciting encounter.

Bonucci Earned the Armband

Following Max Allegri’s return, discharging Leonardo Bonucci from his vice-captain duties created some fuss around Turin.

But with Giorgio Chiellini on the bench and his new vice Paulo Dybala out with an injury, the tactician decided the hand Leo the armband once again, and the defender repaid the gesture with a performance worthy of a true captain.

The 34-year-old had Lukaku at bay for most of the match, and led with experience and confidence from the back, and even had a hand in the goal.

Mad Max Strikes Again

As it was mentioned by la Gazzetta dello Sport yesterday, Thomas Tuchel is known for spending his time studying his opponents prior to the match.

But when you’re facing Allegri, you just never know what you’re going to get. Once you figure out the answers, he’ll changes the questions.

The Livorno native had his fair share of formation tweaks throughout his time at Juventus, but playing with a false 9 had never been on the menu before.

However, Max decided to deploy two natural wingers called Federico as strikers, leaving Moise Kean on the bench.

At the end of the day, Chiesa and Bernardeschi combined to create havoc inside the Blues’ areas, with the latter assisting the former for the lone goal of the match.

This is Juventus

Speaking of Allegri, the reason why he lasted five years at the helm and was recalled once more is because he simply gets it. At Juventus, winning comes above EVERYTHING else.

On the other hand, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo tried to implement their own philosophies, but were eventually given their marching orders.

The Old Lady has her own way, and what we saw on Wednesday night was a perfect example of Lo Stile Juve.

At Juventus, substance is always ranked well-above style, and while other players wouldn’t want to find themselves in a position where they’re defending a minimal lead for an entire half, the Bianconeri players cherish such challenge.

The players enjoyed every challenge, and the fans in attendance (who also get it) cheered for every interception alongside those who were watching at home.

Simply put, this is the Juventus that we all fell in love with in the first place.