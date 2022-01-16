Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s home win over Udinese

Following two wild fixtures, Juve’s latest match was a welcomed return to normality.

Max Allergri’s men were expected to beat Udinese on Saturday, and they did just that thanks to two unanswered goals.

Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock in the first half, and Weston McKennie consolidated the win with a header late in the match.

So here are our three takeaways from the Old Lady’s routine win over the Zebrette.

Bentnacur’s Solid Display

Now surely McKennie cemented himself as one of the stars of the show thanks to his goals, but credit must be given for another midfielder who helped the Bianconeri in displaying their authority in the middle of the park.

We’re talking about Rodrigo Bentancur who enjoyed one of his finest performances in a rather forgettable display on a personal level.

The Uruguayan might be technically limited, but on Saturday, he repeatedly won the ball back for Juventus with confidence and ease.

He’s never going to be a deep-lying playmaker, and perhaps he’ll struggle to play in a box-to-box role, but he can still develop into a solid holding midfielder if provided with the right company beside him.

Superb on the Left

At the start of the second half, Allegri had seen enough wayward passing from Luca Pellegrini and decided to haul him off.

Now the young fullback has just recently returned from an injury, so let’s not read too much into his poor performance.

But what about his replacement, Mattia De Sciglio?

Once again, the former Milan man bossed his flank when playing on the left, crowning his performance with a fabulous cross that found McKennie’s head.

Throughout his career, the 29-year-old has been more accustomed to playing at right-back. But judging on his performances this season, his most memorable moments (especially on the attacking phase) have all came while featuring as a left-back.

From his winner against Roma last weekend, to his assist in the reverse fixture, as well as his cross for Kulusevski against Zenit, perhaps it’s time to recognize the Italian as a left-back first and foremost.

Disaster at the Door

Following Federico Chiesa’s ACL injury, we all knew that Paulo Dybala is now our last remaining hope to salvage the season.

Now surely the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Dejan Kulusevski can be decent players at times, while Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean will occasionally grab goals, but La Joya is the only one who can constantly deliver, and in various ways.

The Argentine showcased his wide array of weapons this weekend, first by keeping his cool to clinically finish in front of goal, then by orchestrating the play for the rest of the match, and eventually instigating the chance that led to the second goal.

The problem?

Allegri’s whole tactical scheme relies on a player who hasn’t quite been able to stay fit for lengthy periods in the last two seasons.

So let’s pray for the football gods to safeguard our beloved number ten and spare us from an utter disaster.