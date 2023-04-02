Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s joyless win over Verona

As it’s often the case, the first fixture after the international break can be an odd one. In fact, Max Allegri used a particular term to describe it.

So thankfully, Juventus avoided what could have been an untimely slip-up as they earned a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona in what was one of their least impressive displays in recent months.

While the match lacked chances on both ends of the pitch, Moise Kean pounced on a rare opportunity to score the lone goal of the evening.

So here are our three takeaways from Juve’s important, if unspectacular win over Verona.

Barrenechea Struggles Highlight Miretti Excellence

Following a torrid first-half performance, Enzo Barrenechea was hauled off, leaving his place to Fabio Miretti. Naturally, the Argentine’s performance was harshly criticized by fans and pundits alike.

However, we must remember that the youngster is only making his first steps at the grand stages, and mistakes are only a part of the learning process.

Nevertheless, Barrenechea’s struggles are a testament to the brilliance of 19-year-old Miretti who made a seamless transition to the first team despite his tender age. The teenager even played an important role in the build-up to Kean’s winner.

So instead of chastising the Argentine, let’s consider it a stern reminder of the excellence of some of our other youngsters.

Irreplaceable Kostic and Reluctant De Sciglio

After sustaining a slight knock while on international duty, Filip Kostic started the match on the bench, and his absence was certainly felt as Mattia De Sciglio failed to make himself noticed on the left flank.

While it remains unclear whether these were his instructions or not, the Italian seemed reluctant to join his team’s attacks, so his offensive contribution was little to none.

Hence, adding a vibrant wingback who can rotate with Kostic should be one of our market priorities.

Juventus Must Rise to the Occasion

Following a convincing win over Inter a couple of weeks ago, one would have expected Juventus to sweep the struggling Verona aside. Now surely the absence of several key players hindered the team’s overall performance, but the ones who took the field could have certainly done better, and it showed in their joyless reaction at the final whistle.

In the end, Allegri’s men picked up three points with minimal effort, but this won’t be sufficient against a wounded Inter side on Tuesday nor a high-flying Lazio next Sunday.

Therefore, Juventus must rise to the occasion and take their game up a notch if they wish to make the best out of a crucial run that will ultimately decide the outcome of the whole campaign.