Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s late collapse at Genoa

As always, the final rounds of the season never fail to deliver some funny results. This time around, Juventus were at the bottom end of the joke.

Following a largely uneventful first half at the Luigi Ferraris, Paulo Dybala’s strike gave the Bianconeri the lead at the start of the second half.

Following a series of missed goal-scoring opportunities, coupled with poor defending, Genoa mounted a stunning late comeback with goals from Alfred Gudmundsson and Domenico Criscito.

So here are our three takeaways from the Old Lady’s unexpected defeat at the hands of the struggling Grifone.

No Break for Allegri-Ball

After sealing qualification to the next edition of the Champions League, one might imagine that Massimiliano Allegri would be willing to abandon his cautious ways and tell his players: “Let’s play some entertaining football, lads!”

But of course, the Livorno native wasn’t planning on putting a show for the viewer. While Genoa rightfully decided to sit deep in the first half, Max was more than happy to hold fruitless possession for an entire half, resulting in a total snoozefest.

Well, values are important after all.

In Moise Defense

After wasting half a dozen chances, Moise Keane became the target of the supporters’ wrath after the final whistle. Fans and observers alike chastised the young striker following his poor performance, and perhaps rightfully so.

But in the player’s defense, let’s just remember that we’re talking about a young striker who’s been shipped from one club to another in the past four seasons.

Moreover, he was the one who provided the assist for Dybala’s opener. while also insisting on finishing the match despite sustaining a knock in the final minutes.

Regista in the Making

During the first half, Arthur Melo had little impact when it came to building play. Of course the Brazilian isn’t the sole person responsible for the team’s feeble effort, but he didn’t help the Old Lady’s cause either.

Following his exit in the second half, Fabio Miretti took the reigns in the middle of the park, and for a short period of time, the Bianconeri’s performance visibly improved, with the teenager dictating the play and finding the strikers with some pinpoint long balls.

While some argue that he’s mainly a box-to-box midfielder, the teenager might have all the makings of a formidable Regista.