Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s precious Derby d’Italia victory

A big win at last!

Since the return of Max Allegri in the summer of 2021, Juventus have been abysmal in the major clashes against fellow top Serie A sides.

With all due respect to Roma and Lazio, the Bianconeri have been lacking a significant victory for 18 months or so.

Luckily, the negative streak came to an end when the Old Lady emerged victorious in the Derby d’Italia with two unanswered goals courtesy of Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli.

The win over Inter makes it four on the trot for Juventus, who have climbed to the 5th spot in the standings, with one extra point ahead of their hated rivals.

So here are our three takeaways from the memorable evening at the Allianz Stadium.

Solid Yet Lucky

By all accounts, Juventus possess one of the most impenetrable backlines in the top European leagues… or at least this is what the stats suggest.

With Gleison Bremer back to the fold, the Bianconeri’s defenses operate on a whole different level. Also kudos to Danilo was made a flurry of interception, blocks and suicidal dives.

However, let’s not forget that Juventus rode their luck during the first half, with their opponents wasting three clear-cut chances in front of goal.

So while our backline has surely been impressive on Italian soil, we still have room for improvement in order to reclaim our position as the most solid fortress on the continent.

Different Vibes

At the start of the season, Juventus failed to display a strong attitude, even during the rare occasions when they managed to win.

But since the Turin Derby, one can almost sense different vibes coming out of the players, even during the European losing efforts against Benfica and PSG.

Now surely the return of some players from injuries coupled with the emergence of exciting youngsters left a positive impact, but more importantly, Max Allegri’s band is finally acting like a genuine team, with the players helping one on another at both ends of the pitch.

New Stalwarts

With the return of Federico Chiesa, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, Allegri could be tempted to thrust them back to the starting formation as soon as possible.

But during their absence, the likes of Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli have been making major leaps and bounds, and it would be truly unfair to halt their progress at this this stage.

Naturally, these players absolutely need a breather – especially Kostic who has been playing non-stop – but their newly established status as club stalwarts must be consolidated, even following the lengthy winter break.