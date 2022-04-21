Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s second leg victory over Fiorentina

If the first leg’s slight win was a lucky one, Juventus lift the stain over it with a confident 2-0 win over Fiorentina in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

Therefore, the Bianconeri won the double-header against their Tuscan rivals with three unanswered goals on aggregate to set up a meeting with Inter in the final on May 11.

So here are our three takeaways from the Old Lady’s cup victory.

Allegri will Always Be Allegri

Despite showing glimpses of progressive football every now and then, Max Allegri remains loyal to the old ways.

On the back of a 1-0 win away from home in the first leg, the tactician decided to leave the initiative for the Viola, and harass the visitors with a flurry of counter attacks.

Desperate for a goal, the Tuscans had no choice but to fall into his traps time and time again, while the Livorno native enjoyed his gameplay unfold from the sideline.

Super Perin

In the current day and age, it’s hard to find a better second choice goalkeeper than Matia Perin on club level. The former Genoa custodian maintained a clean sheet thanks to some fine reaction saves.

Although Wojciech Szczesny will remain the number one for the foreseeable future, the Italian continuously proves that he’s more than capable of filling in whenever needed.

It’s All About Juan

With all due respect to Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala or even Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo who scored two fine goals on Wednesday, Juan Cuadrado is by far the most influential player in the recent meetings between Juventus and Fiorentina.

The Colombian has been a real thorn in the back for his former employers. For the third time this season, he managed to either score or create a late goal by storming into the Viola’s penalty box just minutes before the final whistle.

What a man!