Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s UCL elimination in Lisbon

Well, we all saw it coming. Juventus bowed out of the Champions League after sustaining their fourth defeat in five group stage outings.

To be honest, the writing has been on the wall since the second matchday when our home defeat to Benfica saw us trailing by six points already, while the humiliating loss in Haifa all but confirmed the inevitable.

The Bianconeri were comprehensively outplayed by Benfica who at one point were extremely close to extending their 4-1 lead.

Instead, Max Allegri’s men made one last attempt for an unlikely comeback, but it proved be too little too late, with the final result showing 4-3.

So here are our three takeaways from Juve’s poor performance in Lisbon.

Stick a Fork

Leonardo Bonucci is the last remnant of the so-called old guard which oversaw the club’s nine-year winning dynasty. However, it’s time to make a blunt assessment: The man is done.

This is the sad reality that is becoming plainly obvious with every fresh outing. Nowadays, the 35-year is unable to cope with the pace of his younger opponents, nor pull off the simplest of interceptions.

These days, Gleison Bremer and Danilo are the only reliable defenders we have at the back. Federico Gatti still has a long way to prove himself worthy of Juventus, but at least he has major room for improvement.

Let’s focus on these guys, shall we?

Kostic Unrewarded

The Old Lady’s performance in the first half was nothing short of abysmal, but Filip Kostic had to be the lone bright spark in the team, while also exhausting himself by tracking back to support his teammates at the back.

The Serbian managed to work himself into crossing positions on the left wing and provided one dangerous ball after the other, but his teammates up front spectacularly wasted them.

His corner kick led to the opener, but he surely left the field feeling that his performance went unrewarded, as he deserved to have one or two assists to his name.

Youth Invasion?

If Kostic’s plays were wasted, then his replacement was credited with creating two goals. We’re talking about Samuel Iling-Junior who caused havoc on the left wing, prompting Juve’s late resurgence.

Alongside Fabio Miretti and Matias Soulè, the Englishman added some rhythm to the the Bianconeri’s play, something that the senior players failed to do for the majority of the match.

This should definitely be taken as a clear indication regarding the need to trust youngsters more often rather than thrusting them on the Hail Mary.

But at this point, we all know better. We know how things go at Juventus, and we know how Allegri rolls, so surely we’re not holding high hopes on a youth invasion.

So let’s just cheer on Bonucci and Cuadrado in the next one!