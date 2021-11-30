Opinion: Three things Juventus must look out in their away fixture against Salernitana

At the start of the season, Juventus fans probably highlighted the away trip to Salerno as one of the easiest fixtures of the season.

After all, the newly-promoted side possesses one of the weakest squads in the league and are unlikely to survive their first Serie A campaign of the new millennium.

But as we learned (in the hard way) after 14 grueling rounds, easy fixtures do not exist… at least not amidst the current version of Juventus.

Following a nightmarish week that started with a humiliating defeat in London and ended in a disappointing loss at home to Atalanta, the Bianconeri will be looking to rebound with a win at the expense of Salernitana, even if it doesn’t come in a spectacular fashion.

But despite their limited resources, the southerners can still prove to be tricky opponents for the falling giants.

Therefore, here are three things that Juventus must look out for during their trip to the south.

Volcanic Atmosphere

Sometimes you can hardly tell that Juventus are playing away from home. The Old Lady enjoys the biggest fanbase in Italy and will always find passionate supporters throughout the country that can overwhelm the provincial home crowd.

But not this time.

The historic city of Salerno possesses a major and loud fanbase that can match any other side, and they will surely turn to the stadium to take a closer look at the former Italians champions.

No Quitters

As witnessed in their latest display against Cagliari, Stefano Colantuono’s men are willing to fight until the very end.

We’re talking about the biggest underdogs in the league with almost nothing to lose. The pressure will only be felt by the men in black and white.

The Bianconeri will have to put the match to bed with two or more goals, otherwise they’ll always risk throwing away a result at any moment.

Dangerous Front-men

The hosts will be missing their ultimate star Franck Ribery, but their attacking unit still contains some dangerous strikers who can pile more misery on Juventus if given the opportunity.

At almost 2,00 meters tall, Milan Djuric is a giant of a man who poses a major threat from set pieces, while Federico Bonazzoli received a huge morale boost after scoring the late equalizer against Cagliari.

And let’s not forget about Simy who was on a tear last season with Crotone.